A meeting has been held in Auckland between the government and those who lived through dawn raids past and present.
A public meeting that included government ministers and community leaders was called following an incident last week that was reminiscent of the Dawn Raids of the 1970s. Photo: RNZ Pacific / Lydia Lewis
The meeting attended by the immigration minister, six Pacific MPs and community leaders was sparked by revelations of a case last week where a Pasifika overstayer was detained after a dawn raid. His lawyer said police showed up at his home just after 5am, scaring his children and taking him into custody.
Less than two years ago, then prime minister Jacinda Ardern officially apologised on behalf of the government for the infamous early morning raids of the 1970s which she said left Pacific communities feeling “targeted and terrorised”.
Tongan community leader Pakilau Manase Lua opened Saturday’s meeting in an impassioned plea for the government to listen.
He told a packed room, “we are crying for our dawn raiders, we are still being dawn raided” – and asked how that was still happening after the apology
An overstayer sharing his story at the meeting. Photo: RNZ Pacific / Lydia Lewis
An overstayer at the meeting who cannot be named to protect his identity shared his story directly with the immigration minister.
Tears poured as he spoke, saying “I ask the minister for some grace to help us”.
“If you grant us a piece of paper then we will work hard for New Zealand and we will never forget that,” he said.
Former Pacific minister Aupito William Sio, who led the dawn raids apology, called on Pasifika leaders not to disrespect and disregard the historic apology for them.
But Pakilau Manase Lua said that was not good enough.
“The apology was for me, my father who’s passed away, all of the overstayers that were passed away for the dawn raid. How dare you come and tell me off on my marae.”
Immigration Minister Michael Wood told the packed room he was shocked to find out what had happened recently and committed to change.
Woods said the government was considering an amnesty for overstayers, but he could not say when a decision would be made.
“This is a very significant issue for us to consider, the last time there was an amnesty in New Zealand was over 20 years ago, we have the advice in front of us now.
“I don’t want to give a date and set up a false expectation and raise hopes, I’ve given a very clear undertaking to people here today it will be soon.”
Amnesties were a complex issue and official advice needed to be carefully considered, he said.
The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared that Covid-19 no longer represents a “global health emergency”.
The statement represents a major step towards ending the pandemic and comes three years after it first declared its highest level of alert over the virus.
Officials said the virus’ death rate had dropped from a peak of more than 100,000 people per week in January 2021 to just over 3,500 on 24 April.
The head of the WHO said at least seven million people died in the pandemic.
‘Great hope’
But Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the true figure was “likely” closer to 20 million deaths – nearly three times the official estimate – and he warned that the virus remained a significant threat.
“Yesterday, the Emergency Committee met for the 15th time and recommended to me that I declare an end to the public health emergency of international concern. I’ve accepted that advice. It is therefore with great hope that I declare Covid-19 over as a global health emergency,” Dr Tedros said.
He added that the decision had been considered carefully for some time and made on the basis of careful analysis of data.
But he warned the removal of the highest level of alert did not mean the danger was over and said the emergency status could be reinstated if the situation changed.
“The worst thing any country can do now is to use this news as a reason to let down its guard, to dismantle the systems it has built, or to send the message to its people that Covid-19 is nothing to worry about,” he said.
The World Health Organization first declared Covid-19 to be a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) in January 2020.
This signalled the need for coordinated global action to protect people from the new virus.
It will now be up to individual countries to continue to manage Covid in the way they think best.
A driver was allegedly drunk before crashing his vehicle into a tree killing a two-year-old baby and injuring others.
The fatality happened on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at around 6.45 pm at Navutoka.
It said the driver drove recklessly and crashed onto a toa tree on the side of the Halatahi road.
“The driver, a 66-year-old male was heading in the northern direction on the Halatahi Road in Navutoka with 3 passengers, a 69-year-old male from Kolofo’ou and his two young daughters, aged five and two”, Police said.
It said the driver “who was intoxicated at the time lost control of the wheel, which caused the car to swerve to the right side of the road where it crashed onto the ‘toa’ tree causing injuries to him and his passengers”.
The victims were rushed to the hospital and at around 10 pm, Vaiola hospital confirmed the passing of the two-year-old girl.
Police investigations into the incident are ongoing while the others, including the driver remain at the hospital.
“This is the first road casualty for Tongatapu so far this year, and it is the second for the Kingdom with the first road fatal victim was from Vava’u early in the year.
“Tonga Police continues to urge drivers to take their responsibility while driving seriously and in particular, to be mindful while behind the wheels especially when your passengers’ lives depend on you. “Be cautious for your safety and the safety of others to avoid causing unnecessary harm.
“Contact Police at 740-1630, 740-1632 or 922 to report crime”.
A young Tongan graduate from the University of Auckland is looking at creating a new style of Tongan music.
Helen Pahulu’s graduation this week has been historical in the sense that her family’s inspiration was part of her achievement.
“I watched my mum graduate, so it’s exciting to have my mum watching me graduate,” she says.
Helen’s mum Ana arrived from Tonga in 2000 and went on to study at the University of Auckland before becoming a high school English teacher.
“My mum couldn’t afford kindergarten or childcare, so she used to take me to classes with her,” says Helen.
“For me, graduating is like a full circle experience.”
The 22-year-old singer and trombonist from Māngere, Auckland majored in jazz for her Bachelor of Music degree. She says her aim is to fuse jazz with Pacific music to create songs that showcase her Tongan heritage.
“It’s two genres of music that mean a lot to me,” she says. “Having my cultural heritage mixed in with what I was studying brought a lot more meaning to my degree.”
Helen discovered her passion for music from performing in church when she was young.
“In Tongan churches, singing and brass bands are quite big. I was 10 or 11 years old when I started playing a brass instrument, but in Year 9 my school got me to switch over to trombone because it’s quite a versatile instrument. And it was through trombone that I started playing in jazz bands.”
She also credits her high school music teacher Thomas Cho for having a huge influence on encouraging her to take her craft seriously.
“He was actually quite strict, but it was because of his teaching that my music has gotten to the standard it is now.”
“Studying music at University isn’t as intimidating as I thought it was going to be,” says Helen Pahulu. Photo: Billy Wong.
At first, the idea of heading to University to study music seemed daunting, but that changed after a group of music students from the University visited her high school.
“After talking to one of the students, I thought ‘this is something that I could do,’” she says.
“Studying music at University isn’t as intimidating as I thought it was going to be.”
During her studies, Helen co-founded a support group called The Collective to “encourage and empower” other Pacific music students at University.
“To be very honest, I don’t think a lot of Pacific Island kids are encouraged to take up performing arts. Usually, the goal for Island parents is for their kids to do law or engineering, or to become doctors.
“But there is a whole lot of musical talent within our Polynesian communities.”
The government is investigating the case of a Pasifika overstayer who was detained after a dawn raid in South Auckland last week.
The man’s lawyer, Soane Foliaki, said police showed up at 5am, scaring his children and taking him into custody – and though Immigration NZ has disputed the timing, it has admitted the early morning raid was not a one-off.
“That does concern me. Those aren’t the sorts of tactics that I would expect us to be using in New Zealand.”
Hipkins said he had assurances no ministers were aware of what was going to happen, and Associate Immigration Minister Rachel Brooking is reviewing the man’s case.
In a statement, Immigration said it was rare for officers to show up early in the morning, and in this case the decision was approved by the national manager of compliance.
It said of the 623 “customers” it “interacted with” between last July and the end of April, just 3 percent – about 18 or 19 – were contacted “outside of hours”. The “vast majority” of visits were carried out between 7am and 9pm.
Foliaki was there when then-Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivered the historic apology, and said Pasifika would be disgusted to find out the tactics were still being used.
He said the family were still asleep, the children – staying downstairs in the two-storey rental – the first to hear people banging on the door, and covering potential “escape routes” their dad might take.
“They were terrified … and crying and very, very upset and scared,” he told Morning Report on Tuesday.
“And the parents heard it from upstairs – it was that loud – and they looked out the window from upstairs and saw that it was police. So they ran downstairs to try and calm the children.”
Their father was taken to the Manukau Police Station.
Immigration NZ told RNZ officers showed up at 6am, not 5am. Early morning visits are paid when Immigration does not believe the person will be home during the day.
“Look, I don’t believe that at all,” Foliaki said. “My instructions from my client was quite clear – it was at 5am. The chap, he works as a construction worker and he said, you know, if it was at 6am he would have left the house by then already…
“Early in the morning is one thing – coming in the cover of darkness is another thing.”
Foliaki said at this time of year, 6am would still be “coming in the cover of darkness”.
“This raid was no different from any other raid in the ’70s.”
Hipkins was flying out of the country today to attend King Charles’ coronation in the UK. In his place Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni, herself the daughter of a Samoan migrant, told Morning Report she was “deeply concerned” by the lawyer’s claims.
Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni. Photo: RNZ/ Samuel Rillstone
“Dawn raids were of course a very traumatic experience for our Pasifika communities, and we don’t want our Pasifika communities to have to relive that. So, we do need to ask questions here, and I have confidence in the minister for immigration asking the right questions with regards to what’s going on.”
Immigration’s admission it has carried out about 18 or 19 out-of-hours visits did not render the government’s historic 2021 apology hollow, Sepuloni insisted.
“But what we need to make sure of is that we are not retraumatising the Pacific community by this type of activity, and so we’re asking the right questions and we will be following this closely.”
Foliaki said at the time, he thought Ardern’s apology was “very, very genuine” and “humbling”.
The 1970s dawn raids overwhelmingly targeted Pasifika – while they made up only a third of overstayers, they accounted for 86 percent of all prosecutions. US and UK citizens made up another third of overstayers, but only 5 percent of prosecutions.
Foliaki said it was not clear if the modern-day dawn raids are racially motivated, but would like to get figures via the Official Information Act.
“Of the 18 raids, if they happened in the dark, how many of them were European and how many of them were Pacific? We don’t know… If it comes out that there is more Europeans and [non-Pasifika] who are illegally in this country and we have a high figure and nothing at all of these rates happening with the Europeans, of course, we’re gonna say that it’s racist.”
He said his client was the family’s “breadwinner”, and has been “in a relationship for some years with a New Zealand citizen, and who is looking after children”, so has a pathway to residency.
“Ministers of immigration have [said] in the past, if they have a pathway forward, let them test their eligibility for residency by granting them a temporary visa…
“We have a convention for the rights of the children – we’re supposed to protect the family, protect the children, don’t harm them. You know, removing dads and breaking up family units like this is just absolutely, it’s against a convention for which we are a party.”
New Zealand is in the grip of a fourth wave of covid but it is predicted to be smaller than previous mass outbreaks.
The most recent analysis from the Public Health Communication Centre at Otago University indicates there could be up to 12,000 hospitalisations and more than a 1000 deaths this year from covid.
Leading epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said the fourth wave was potentially driven by a rise in the XBB subvariant, which had become dominant in the last two months — exacerbated by waning immunity and people spending more time indoors with the cooler weather.
“This pattern of small to moderate sized waves may indicate what we can expect to see with covid-19 in coming years. But there are still major uncertainties given the potential for this virus to continue to evolve,” he said.
There was growing evidence that subsequent infections tended to be less severe, which was good news — but there was no room for complacency, Professor Baker said.
“It’s a very different virus to influenza.
“With influenza, you might get it once or twice a decade. But with covid 19, it looks like you might get it once or twice a year.
“And each time you get this infection you’re running all of those risks of getting seriously ill, going to hospital or worse, and potentially developing long-term effects.”
Even those who escaped serious illness could be off work some time, which was having an impact on the workforce.
Covid-19 was still the leading cause of death from infectious disease in New Zealand, with 2419 deaths last year.
“Covid-19 is also a major cause of hospitalisation, with more than 22,000 admissions in 2022… and the virus is a source of inequalities with Māori and Pasifika markedly more likely to be admitted to hospital and die from this infection.”
A long-awaited survey of Covid-19 infections has been abandoned by the Ministry of Health.
In a statement, a spokesperson said it was no longer needed.
“Aotearoa New Zealand has passed the emergency stage of its Covid-19 response, with the virus endemic in our communities. The results of any Covid-19-focused prevalence survey would be unlikely to meaningfully alter any current public health response as there are only two pandemic-related mandates still in place.”
The remaining mandates were for masks to be worn in healthcare facilities and for positive cases to isolate for seven days.
“The ministry accepts it took longer than expected to reach this conclusion, given the challenges of a multi-stakeholder, complex project developed during the health reforms,” the statement said.
The two surveys were announced by former director-general of public health Ashley Bloomfield. In July 2022, he said an infection survey would test 100 people a week over a six-month period. The second survey, a seroprevalence survey, was a blood test to see if people had previously had Covid-19.
“Both are well developed and nearly ready to start rolling out in the next few weeks,” he said at the time.
In November, deputy director of health Andrew Old told RNZ it had taken longer than expected and would be delayed until July this year, citing Covid-19, winter illness and health reforms as the the reason.
Today’s announcement the surveys had been abandoned was disappointing news to Covid-19 modeller Dion O’Neale.
“It’s good to have it confirmed as cancelled, rather than perpetually being told it’s a month away, or six months away.”
He said the infection survey would have provided information which could help with modelling the impact of changing the current isolation rules.
If the survey showed people only a small portion of people with Covid-19 were isolating, then reducing the isolation period, or removing it completely wouldn’t have a large impact. If most people are still following isolation rules, then removing them “could have a huge impact”, he said.
“Trying to model what the consequences are of changing case isolation, and the absence of knowing that gets trickier.”
He was also concerned at how prepared New Zealand was for another serious disease outbreak, where a prevalence survey could provide valuable information.
“It has taken us three years to not get one going. We don’t want to be in a situation where we have an emergency again, where we need to have a prevalence survey up and running within weeks – and we’re not prepared for one.”
The seroprevalence survey would be useful to see who has had Covid-19 across the country and where the burden of long Covid may lie, he said.
A Ministry of Health spokesperson said prevalence surveys were expected to be a key tool in future public health surveillance, and said will benefit from the work which has been done on the cancelled project.